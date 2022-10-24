Watch CBS News
Trick-or-treat at Ann Arbor Farmers Market this week

By Olivia Esparza

/ CBS Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you're in need of some last minute Halloween plans, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market has you covered. 

The market is hosting a free trick-or-treat event for all ages on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Costumes and pumpkin candy buckets are encouraged.

Trick-or-treat stations will be posted throughout the market, which features a dozen of vendors from across southeast Michigan. There will also be Halloween-themed games and a free craft activity. 

The event is hosted by Give 365, the city's parks and recreation volunteer and outreach program. 

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is located at 315 Detroit St.  

First published on October 24, 2022 / 2:54 PM

