Trick-or-treat at Ann Arbor Farmers Market this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you're in need of some last minute Halloween plans, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market has you covered.

The market is hosting a free trick-or-treat event for all ages on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Costumes and pumpkin candy buckets are encouraged.

Trick-or-treat stations will be posted throughout the market, which features a dozen of vendors from across southeast Michigan. There will also be Halloween-themed games and a free craft activity.

The event is hosted by Give 365, the city's parks and recreation volunteer and outreach program.

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is located at 315 Detroit St.