Treasury: Tax returns due in less than a month

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding residents that state individual income tax returns are due in less than a month.

State individual income taxes must be filed online or postmarked by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

Officials say electronically filling, and direct depositing is convenient and secure.

"With the individual income tax deadline approaching in mid-April, there is still plenty of time left to file your tax return," said Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White, who oversees Treasury's Revenue Services programs. "Consider e-filing to ensure an accurate return and timely refund."

According to the Michigan Department of Treasury, 4.8 million Michiganders e-filed their taxes last year. That is 89% of state income tax filers.

Both federal and state individual income tax returns are due on April 18.

Printed tax forms can be found at public libraries, post offices in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, Department of Health and Human Services county offices, and Treasury field offices.

For information on e-filing tax returns, visit here , and for information about free tax help, visit here.