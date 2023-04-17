Traverse City among list of most underrated cities in US

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Traverse City was named one of the most underrated cities in the United States, according to Reader's Digest.

The list was compiled so that an underrated city was suggested instead of a more popular city. So, in this case, the ranking said, "Instead of Chicago, try Traverse City, Michigan."

"Often likened to hip destinations like Asheville, North Carolina, or Portland, Maine, Traverse City, Michigan, is home to incredible dining, wineries, breweries, and beaches—and as such, has been nicknamed "the Hamptons of Michigan," Readers Digest wrote in its list.

In addition, the article went on to talk about different events that take place in Traverse City, such as the National Cherry Festival, which will happen from July 1 to July 8 this year, which consists of over 150 events celebrating cherries, Traverse City's No. 1 crop and the Traverse City Film Festival, which brings films and filmakers from around the world to Traverse City which happens in late July to early August.

The Readers Digest article also shared how new flight options make it easier for visitors to travel to Traverse City and the surrounding Northern Michigan area.

"The sweetly named Cherry Capital Airport launched new direct flights this summer from cities including New York, Atlanta, and Chicago, making getting to this Northern Michigan city of 15,000 easier than ever.

Here are the other cities that ranked among the most underrated in the country, according to Readers Digest:

Charlottesville, Virginia

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Greenwich, Connecticut

Tacoma, Washington

McMinnville, Oregon

Missoula, Montana

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Bloomington, Indiana

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Branson, Missouri

Hendersonville, North Carolina

Tupelo, Mississippi

Florence, Alabama

Provo, Utah

To view the full list of underrated cities suggested by Readers Digest, visit here.