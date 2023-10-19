Traverse City West beats Traverse City Central 17-8 in annual TC Patriot Game

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 20, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 20, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 20, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Traverse City West walked away in high spirits after winning 17-8 against Traverse City Central on Friday.

CBS News Detroit and State Champs streamed high school football action Friday as Central and West met in the 12th annual TC Patriot Game.

West maintained the lead for the entire game, keeping Central from scoring through the first and second quarters.

Central gained two points in the third quarter thanks to a safety, followed by a touchdown minutes later. But the points weren't enough to beat West, who was leading with 14 points in the third quarter.

West finished off the game with a field goal, bringing their score to 17-8.

Central (4-4, 3-2 SVL North) has won four straight against West (3-5, 3-2 SVL North).