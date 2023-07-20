Watch CBS News
Traveler arrested for breaching TSA security checkpoint at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A traveler was taken into custody Wednesday after breaching a TSA security checkpoint at the Detroit Metro Airport.

Officials say the traveler at the McNamara Terminal has since been released and received a citation.

Airport officials say the traveler appeared confused and did not pose a security risk. Authorities performed a K9 sweep of the area but found nothing concerning.

The incident temporarily halted the screening process and activated the breach gates.

Operations have returned to normal at the terminal.

