Traveler arrested for breaching TSA security checkpoint at Detroit Metro Airport
ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A traveler was taken into custody Wednesday after breaching a TSA security checkpoint at the Detroit Metro Airport.
Officials say the traveler at the McNamara Terminal has since been released and received a citation.
Airport officials say the traveler appeared confused and did not pose a security risk. Authorities performed a K9 sweep of the area but found nothing concerning.
The incident temporarily halted the screening process and activated the breach gates.
Operations have returned to normal at the terminal.
