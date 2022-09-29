Train derailment in Warren leaves dozen cars off tracks; closes several roads

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An investigation is underway after an early morning train derailment leaves about a dozen rail cars off the tracks and closes several roads in Warren.

A train carrying more than 150 cars passing through Warren around 7:30 a.m. had a partial derailment, with about a dozen cars coming off the tracks.

According to a social media post by Warren Mayor Jim Founts:

"This happened at 7:29 AM this morning. Railroad cars are stacked up from approximately Bunert to almost 9 mile. Three of the twelve cars derailed were tankers cars. They contain liquid chlorine and unrefined alcohol, but no leak detected and thus no threat to public safety. The tracks are destroyed in that area of impact. The tanker cars are upright so no threat to public safety. Great quick response by the Warren Fire department! ..."

Several roads will be closed throughout the day and possibly into Friday morning, including:

10 Mile Rd between Groesbeck & Schoenherr

Schoenherr Rd between 10 Mile & Stephens

Stephens west of Schoenherr.

There were no reported injuries.

Stay tuned to CBS News Detroit for updates on this story.