Traffic stop in St. Clair County leads to fentanyl bust

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A traffic stop on Jan. 3 led police to find a Macomb Township resident who was selling fentanyl pills pressed to look like oxycodone pills, Michigan State Police announced.

Police recovered 1,964 suspected fentanyl pills, 30 grams of cocaine and seized two vehicles with $6,000, with intent to forfeit. Michigan State Police

Detectives conducted an operation that led to a traffic stop in St. Clair County.

According to MSP, detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence based on information from the traffic stop and from previous knowledge.

Police recovered 1,964 suspected fentanyl pills, 30 grams of cocaine and seized two vehicles with $6,000, with intent to forfeit.

Charges are pending, according to MSP.

The investigation is ongoing.

During this investigation the County of Macomb Enforcement Team was assisted by MSP troopers from the Lapeer Post, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and the Roseville Police Department.