Traffic Alert: I-696 closed after semi-truck spills load of steel coil

(CBS DETROIT) - All three lanes of westbound Interstate 696 near Telegraph were closed after a semi-truck spilled its load of steel coal Wednesday morning.

In a tweet, Michigan State Police Second District said the crash happened at 6:00 a.m. when a semi-truck carrying a load of steel crashed into the median wall causing the coiled steel to roll into the westbound lanes.

The crash caused all three westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes to be closed during rush hour. Traffic was routed onto Telegraph Road.

Hate to start the morning like this but….

Traffic Crash:

11/30/2022 at 6:00 AM

Location:

Eastbound 696 near Telegraph

Synopsis:

Semi truck crashed into the median wall resulting in coiled steel rolling into the westbound lanes. This will impact the rush hour. 1/ pic.twitter.com/SmPvPgAeOZ — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) November 30, 2022

As of 9:37 a.m. police said they expected the clean up to continue for an additional two to three hours.