Trader Joe's recalls broccoli cheddar soup because it contains bugs

Trader Joe's is recalling nearly 11,000 cases of the grocery chain's branded soup products because they contain bugs, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The agency said in a recall notice that Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup "has insects in the frozen broccoli florets." The soup is being voluntarily recalled by its manufacturer, Winter Gardens Quality Foods of New Oxford, Pa., according to the FDA.

The recall affects 10,889 cases of the 20-ounce soup product sold at Trader Joe's stores in seven states, including California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. The soup sells for $4.99 a container, according to Trader Joe's website.

Trader Joe's could not immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier this week, the company recalled two varieties of cookies, Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, because some batches contain rocks.

All potentially contaminated products were removed from store shelves and destroyed, Trader Joe's said in a statement. But the retailer urged consumers not to consume the cookies and to throw them out or return them to a Trader Joe's store for a full refund.