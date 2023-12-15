Toys for Tots, Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores provide gifts for Detroit families this holiday

(CBS DETROIT) - From toys to bicycles, select families in Detroit are kicking off Christmas early, all thanks to an annual event helping those who need it most.

The seasonal sounds of the holiday from the Detroit Academy of Arts & Sciences Youth Choir surrounded Eastern Market in Detroit on Friday as families picked out the perfect gifts for their children.

"I mean, just to see the kids today with smiles and also their parents' smiles," said Duncan Murdock, Tom Gores's brother-in-law.

CBS Detroit

Joy all around what felt like Santa's toy land at the annual Toys for Tots event put on by Tom and Holly Gores, the owners of the Detroit Pistons.

"Just knowing that a child is going to have a Christmas this year, that means everything. And I know it means everything to Tom and Holly," Murdock stated.

More than 7,500 toys were stocked on tables for every age group, along with rows of bicycles, an event made possible through a generous donation from the Gores family.

It was the ultimate shopping spree given to hundreds of families in Detroit, all pre-selected by the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

CBS Detroit

"It is a blessing to see the community come together to help one another out in their time of need, so it's truly a blessing not just for myself but for the children most of all and for families who may be struggling this time of year," said Toys for Tots Recipient Christy Hentley.

A gift leaving a lasting impact on families like Hentley's.

"Being on disability, I can't really afford the things that I'd like to give for my grandchildren, so this is again a great blessing, and I thank god for it," Hentley stated.

If you'd like to give back, Toys for Tots collects donations year-round.