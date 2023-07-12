Town hall scheduled in Grosse Pointes after teen overdoses

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In light of several suspected overdoses, Grosse Pointe along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Families Against Narcotics, is holding a town hall.

The community event will take place at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 9, at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Shores.

"This event prompted a lot of conversations in the Grosse Pointe community," said Chief John Kosanke, Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety.

The goal of the event is to educate the public about the ongoing drug crisis and highlight the many resources available.

"My director and I, alongside our DEA partner, approached Chief Kosanke from Grosse Pointe Woods, and we knew we had to propose a town hall," said Safaa Elmessiri, with Families Against Narcotics.