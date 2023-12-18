Tow truck parade takes to streets outside of Children's Hospital of Michigan

Tow truck parade takes to streets outside of Children's Hospital of Michigan

Tow truck parade takes to streets outside of Children's Hospital of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Around 200 tow trucks from Michigan and Ohio took part in the Light Up the Night Tow Truck Parade outside Children's Hospital of Michigan Sunday night.

The tow trucks started in the Eastern Market neighborhood before taking to Beaubien Blvd. for their cruise past the Children's Hospital.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and even some elves and reindeer took some time to stop by and catch up with some kids who came outside. As for the ones indoors, they could be seen from the windows flashing their lights while the tow trucks honked their horns.

Tanya Gulliver is the event's coordinator. She has lived through what she says several families are facing - children in the hospital over the holidays. At one point, she says she had three children spend time in the Children's Hospital of Michigan. She started the event six years ago to let other parents know they're being seen and heard during their struggles.

"I remember how lonely I felt. It's a lonely, sad feeling. You feel like you're forgotten about during the holidays when you can't be with your own family. So for me, this is kind of shedding a little bit of hope to them that they're not forgotten about during the Christmas holidays," Gulliver said.

Gulliver says she plans to continue this annual, now tradition, for years to come, and with even more tow trucks.