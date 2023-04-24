Touch-A-Truck comes to Southfield's Municipal Campus

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A first-time event took place in Southfield on Sunday.

Touch-A-Truck brought service vehicles spanning from police to tow trucks to the Southfield Municipal Campus.

Southfield Parks and Recreation wanted to show kids and families what the trucks they see in their communities look like up close.

"We've got staff from each department here, so there's guys from the public works and guys and gals from the police department and fire department that are out here taking the time out," says Russell Malburg, recreation operations manager for Southfield Parks and Recreation.

A drone presentation and a sensory friendly event are just a couple of the features of Sunday's event.

Aside from city vehicles, construction companies also joined to show off their gavel haulers and heavy equipment semi-trucks.

Malburg says Sunday was about the kids. Throughout his whole life, Sunday was the day he personally was the most excited seeing a fire truck.

"All of the sudden I see them raising it up and you can see this thing is so high in the sky and it's just really cool it's something that you see every day, but maybe you see from a distance and maybe you don't get up close and personal to it," Malburg said.