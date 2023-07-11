Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for portions of southeast Michigan
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A tornado warning that was issued for Lapeer County has expired.
The warning was for the northern part of the county.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lapeer and Sanilac counties until 4:15 p.m.
At about 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Millington. The storm is now moving at about 35 mph, faster than the previous 25 mph speed.
The National Weather Service says quarter-sized hail and flying debris could be possible during this storm. It is expected to be in Clifford around 3:25 p.m. and North Branch around 3:30 p.m.
Other areas that this thunderstorm could impact are East Dayton, Silverwood and Fostoria.
Residents are urged to take cover and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.
Anyone outdoors, in a mobile home or in a car should move to the closest shelter and shield themselves from flying debris.
for more features.