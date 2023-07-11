Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for portions of southeast Michigan

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A tornado warning that was issued for Lapeer County has expired.

The warning was for the northern part of the county.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Vassar MI, Reese MI and Millington MI until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/AAedPXHL48 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 11, 2023

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lapeer and Sanilac counties until 4:15 p.m.

At about 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Millington. The storm is now moving at about 35 mph, faster than the previous 25 mph speed.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ann Arbor MI, Ypsilanti MI and Whitmore Lake MI until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Utt8J1CODg — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 11, 2023

The National Weather Service says quarter-sized hail and flying debris could be possible during this storm. It is expected to be in Clifford around 3:25 p.m. and North Branch around 3:30 p.m.

Other areas that this thunderstorm could impact are East Dayton, Silverwood and Fostoria.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lapeer MI, Imlay City MI and Barnes Lake-Millers Lake MI until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/RBFbeUcgMV — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 11, 2023

Residents are urged to take cover and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Anyone outdoors, in a mobile home or in a car should move to the closest shelter and shield themselves from flying debris.