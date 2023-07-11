Watch CBS News
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for portions of southeast Michigan

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A tornado warning that was issued for Lapeer County has expired. 

The warning was for the northern part of the county. 

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lapeer and Sanilac counties until 4:15 p.m.

At about 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Millington. The storm is now moving at about 35 mph, faster than the previous 25 mph speed. 

The National Weather Service says quarter-sized hail and flying debris could be possible during this storm. It is expected to be in Clifford around 3:25 p.m. and North Branch around 3:30 p.m.

Other areas that this thunderstorm could impact are East Dayton, Silverwood and Fostoria. 

Residents are urged to take cover and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. 

Anyone outdoors, in a mobile home or in a car should move to the closest shelter and shield themselves from flying debris. 

First published on July 11, 2023 / 3:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

