Top players, thousands of fans ready for Rocket Mortgage Classic

(CBS DETROIT) - The Rocket Mortgage Classic kicks off Thursday morning at the Detroit Golf Club.

It's a time for tour players to move up in the standings and for fans to have a memorable experience at Detroit Golf Club.

"At the end of the day, you have to hit close, make some birdies, get in that 20-plus under area, and you'll have a chance to win it Sunday," said Rocket Mortgage Classic Executive Director Jason Langwell.

This year's field includes 14 top 50 players, including defending champion Tony Finau.

"What's really awesome about the Rocket Mortgage Classic is we have something for everybody," said Rocket Mortgage chief marketing officer Casey Hurbis. "If you are a hardcore golf fan, one of the coolest things about a golf tournament is there are miles and miles of front-row seating, and no other sporting event can offer that."

Tickets are still available and start at $70. Each ticket purchased allows up to four children 15 and younger to get in for free.

Parking is available at cost Wednesday at the University of Detroit-Mercy. Once the tournament tees off Thursday, parking moves to Wayne State University. Parking is $20 Thursday and Sunday and $25 Friday and Saturday.