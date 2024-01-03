Top New Year's resolutions in Michigan for 2024, survey says

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 3, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - The new year is here, and many people are starting the year fresh with New Year's resolutions.

While many popular resolutions exist, such as eating healthier and saving money, what are Michiganders working toward this year?

Here are the most popular New Year's resolutions in Michigan for 2024, according to BetKentucky.com:

Eat healthier and improve diet 38%

Save money and budget better 29%

Improve mental health and reduce stress 27%

Lose weight and get fit 25%

Travel more and explore new places 18%

Strengthen relationships with family and friends 17%

Learn a new skill or hobby 10%

Advance in my career or find a new job 9%

Reduce drinking consumption 9%

BetKentucky, a sports betting information website, compiled the data after polling 3,000 Americans over 21 from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

Of the participants, 49% were male and 51% were female.

For more information and to see the full survey, visit here.