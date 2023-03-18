Top executive at Wayne County juvenile detention facility fired

(CBS DETROIT) - The top executive at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility has been terminated after allegations of a juvenile being assaulted by other youths.

Wayne County spokesperson Tiffani Jackson confirmed on Friday the termination of Mark Roland, who was the deputy director of administration of the facility. Officials did not release details on Roland's termination.

Seven employees of the detention center were suspended following allegations. Michigan State Police confirmed the county asked them to investigate an assault that allegedly took place at the William Dickerson Detention Center.

The Wayne County Executive's Office released a statement regarding the alleged incident:

"Ensuring the safety and security of the youth and staff at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility (JDF) is a primary concern for staff and leadership. Despite issues of overcrowding, maintaining a safe and secure environment has always been the goal. Upon learning of an alleged physical and sexual assault of a youth Wednesday morning, we contacted Michigan State Police, who are actively investigating these allegations. We are working alongside them to support their investigation and to better understand all the facts. Since this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we are precluded from disclosing information at this time."

The allegations come a month after the county sent a letter to the state pointing out that the facility doesn't have enough beds for the current population, suggesting that the current capacity should be doubled at a minimum.

The county also believes the state must do more to address overcrowding.