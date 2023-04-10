Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa to headline Rocket Mortgage Classic; tickets on sale now

(CBS DETROIT) - Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, hosted by the Detroit Golf Club.

The fifth annual PGA TOUR event is set for June 27 through July 2.

Defending-event champion Tony Finau and five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler have committed to playing, as has 2020 PGA Championship winner and 2021 Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa.

"We're excited to welcome Collin to the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time, welcome Tony back to defend his title and have Rickie join us again as he continues his terrific season. This is just the beginning of what we expect to be another strong field," said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. "The excitement level is high as we get set to celebrate the fifth anniversary of this amazing event right here in the city of Detroit. We encourage fans to buy tickets early, as most reserved areas are likely to sell out."

Grounds tickets start at $65 per day, with LendingTree Lounge passes starting at $110 and Club Ace passes starting at $300. Tickets can be purchased by visiting RocketMortgageClassic.com.

All tickets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic are day-specific and digital.

As an incentive for fans to purchase tickets early, the first 500 tickets purchased for each round will include upgraded access to the Sundial Clubhouse Lawn. The lawn overlooks the practice putting green and offers upgraded food and beverage options.

Kids 15 and under will receive complimentary admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult (limit four kids per adult). No ticket is required for kids to enter.

Parking for Thursday-Sunday rounds is $20 per day. Public parking is at at Wayne State University, with shuttle service to and from Detroit Golf Club.

During the final round of The John Shippen National Invitational, and during Detroit Community Days, public parking is free and offered at University of Detroit Mercy – McNichols Campus, with shuttle service to and from Detroit Golf Club.

Admission and parking for the final round of The John Shippen on Sunday, June 25 is free to all fans. As part of Detroit Community Days, all fans will receive free admission and parking on Tuesday, June 27 for the First Tee - Greater Detroit Youth Clinic and AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble, as well as on Wednesday, June 28 for the Delta Dental Pro-Am.

"The Rocket Mortgage Classic continues to be a powerful force for good in Detroit while shining a national spotlight on this great city we call home," said Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. "We are excited that the Detroit Community Days will again give Detroit residents the opportunity to see the best golfers in the world up close and take part in activations the whole family can enjoy."