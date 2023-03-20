Tony award-winning actress, singer performs with Detroit Youth Choir

(CBS DETROIT) - On Sunday evening, the Detroit Youth Choir performed at Detroit Orchestra Hall.

"Just to see these kids grow and to grow into performing artists right here in the city is amazing," says Anthony White, artistic director for the Detroit Youth Choir.

The group welcomed a special guest to the Motor City to accompany their performance. Tony award-winning actress and singer LaChanze joined the choir on stage.

White caught up with CBS News Detroit before their performance Sunday and said the kids having this opportunity will only help continue their growth during their musical careers.

White says since this program caters to youth in the area, he's hoping joining up with talent like LaChanze helps them to elevate their careers even more.

"We took some of these kids from not knowing how to sing, dance, walk-talk into performing artists on the big stage, such as orchestra hall," White says.