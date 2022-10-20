Toddler stabbed by grandmother in Detroit home
(CBS DETROIT) - A 2-year-old boy has been stabbed by his grandmother inside of a Detroit home, according to the Detroit Police Department.
The incident happened in the 5200 block of Chrysler at approximately 1:39 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Cpl. Donakowski said.
The 2-year-old was stabbed by his 56-year-old grandmother.
He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Police say the grandmother was taken into custody.
There is no additional information at this time.
The incident remains under invesitgation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.