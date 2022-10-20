Toddler stabbed by grandmother in Detroit home

Watch CBS News
(CBS DETROIT) - A 2-year-old boy has been stabbed by his grandmother inside of a Detroit home, according to the Detroit Police Department. 

The incident happened in the 5200 block of Chrysler at approximately 1:39 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Cpl. Donakowski said.

The 2-year-old was stabbed by his 56-year-old grandmother.

He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the grandmother was taken into custody.

There is no additional information at this time.

The incident remains under invesitgation.

