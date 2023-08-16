To tip or not to tip? Here's how customers, employees feel about it

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tipping can be a hot-button topic for people on both sides of the counter.

Some feel it is necessary to support those working in service industries, while others feel it can be too much to ask.

High prices due to inflation have also left some feeling conflicted when asked whether they want to tip or not.

CBS News Detroit spoke with customers and workers around Ann Arbor on Wednesday to learn how they feel about the practice.

"My overall feeling is that it is a necessity because a lot of people here don't earn a lot of money, so I have no issue with tipping," said Paul Foster. "I do prefer to be able to write the percentage of tip myself rather than it be dictated to be, like, 20%, 25%, 30%."

"If you are going to a coffee shop regularly, I feel like I'm not always inclined to tip if I'm just buying a coffee and I'm just going there regularly," said Astrid Becker, who added that she does tip when she can.

What customers might not realize is that workers can see how much you tip on a screen – and also if you don't.

"It shows up on our screen as well if they don't tip," said barista Megan Blades. "So, sometimes if someone just walks away from it and we have to click 'skip tip' – that feels a little awkward."

"There is some expectation of people to tip, especially at my café because prices are quite cheap," said barista Skyler Faerber. "Most people are really surprised by that, so they end up leaving a little more tip. But, I don't judge people if they don't."

So, when do you tip? Etiquette coach Danielle Kovachevich said while it's a personal choice, it is always encouraged.

"Tipping is discretionary, and it is optional," said Kovachevich. "It's a way to show kindness and gratitude, and sometimes our budget doesn't support that, and that is okay."

Workers can also be left feeling frustrated if an order requires them to do extra work, but the customer does not leave a tip.

"Sometimes when people do big orders, it's a bit annoying because you have to make a big order for them," said café worker Mira Hallak. "We serve it outside, and we serve to the table and everything, so It's a bit annoying -- but that's fine."

Some feel the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way people see tipping.

"Previously, for takeout, you didn't tip," said Foster. "But now, since COVID-19, it looks like on a coffee, you might give 10-20%, which is only like a dollar, which is okay, but it's a little bit confusing."

Kovachevich said takeout is a scenario where people should consider leaving at least some form of tip.

"Carry out is something we should tip on," she said. "Generally, the person doing carry out is someone making minimum wage, and that's what tipping is supposed to help supplement their income. Because they don't have to fill your water glasses and sit with you for two hours, you don't have to do the full 18-20%. But usually, 10-15% is recommended for carry out."

No matter where you stand on tipping, employees across the board told CBS News Detroit it is always appreciated.