Is your car ready for the winter season? Here are expert tips.

(CBS DETROIT) - As we prepare for the winter season, getting your car ready for its quick or long trek can make all the difference.

"Make sure you are caught up on any oil changes or tire rotations because if your tires are too bald or underinflated, it can be a real danger out on the road," said Patrick Olsen, editor-in-chief for Carfax.

Experts say other things to keep in mind are stocking wiper fluid in your car, packing a survival kit, and checking the coolant levels to make sure the heat works.

"Have food that will last, make sure you have road flares, and ice scrapers, and have a fully charged phone charger," Olsen told CBS News Detroit.

Once it gets cold outside, experts say your vehicle's battery will lose power. Making sure it is in working condition can keep you ahead of any unforeseen issues.

Proper tires are best when hitting the road, especially if snow is on the ground.

"Winter tires can really help you when you are getting started in the snow, but keep you safer when you are trying to stop," Olsen said.

While the temperatures drop don't let your gas do the same, especially below a quarter tank. If you happen to spot ice on the road take it easy.

"Do not slam your brakes on when you are on the ice. Take your foot off the brake, get over the ice, and steer in a straight line as much as you can," Olsen said.