Watch CBS News
Local News

Time is running out to claim $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Oakland County

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 8, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 8, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - Time is running out to claim a $1 million Mega Millions prize from a winning ticket sold in Oakland County in March 2023. 

The winning ticket is from the March 17, 2023, drawing and was sold at the CVS Pharmacy at 18130 W. 10 Mile Road in Southfield. The winning numbers are 26-28-29-39-49. 

The winner has until 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 15, to claim the prize at the state's lottery headquarters in Lansing. 

The winner should contact the Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to schedule an appointment. 

If the prize goes unclaimed, the money will go to Michigan's School Aid Fund. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 9:38 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.