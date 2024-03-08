Time is running out to claim $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - Time is running out to claim a $1 million Mega Millions prize from a winning ticket sold in Oakland County in March 2023.

The winning ticket is from the March 17, 2023, drawing and was sold at the CVS Pharmacy at 18130 W. 10 Mile Road in Southfield. The winning numbers are 26-28-29-39-49.

The winner has until 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 15, to claim the prize at the state's lottery headquarters in Lansing.

The winner should contact the Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to schedule an appointment.

If the prize goes unclaimed, the money will go to Michigan's School Aid Fund.