Tigers sign pitcher Tommy Kahnle to 1-year deal worth $7.75 million

Veteran right-hander Tommy Kahnle has signed a one-year, $7.75 million contract with Detroit, boosting the Tigers' bullpen as they come off their first playoff season in a decade.

Kahnle, 35, went 0-2 with a 2.11 ERA and one save in 50 relief appearances with the American League champion New York Yankees last season. He struck out 46 and walked 19 in 42 2/3 innings.

"I think Tommy gives us a different look," Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said Wednesday. "He gives us a look we didn't have. He's a guy who can throw an elite changeup even when hitters know it's coming, and it still can either miss bats or induce soft contact on the ground. He has special ability."

In a corresponding move, the Tigers designated right-handed pitcher Alex Faedo for assignment. The 29-year-old Faedo went 5-3 with a 3.61 ERA last season while making 37 appearances, including six starts.

Kahnle allowed three runs – two earned – over 8 2/3 innings in nine playoff appearances last season. He owns a 2-1 record and 3.00 ERA in 27 career postseason relief outings.

He has a 10-14 record with eight saves and a 3.47 ERA in 390 career regular-season games, all in relief. His career includes stints with the Colorado Rockies (2014-15), Chicago White Sox (2016-17), Yankees (2017-20 and 2023-24) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2022).