Tigers-Mets game postponed due to weather, rescheduled for Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers and the New York Mets has been postponed due to weather, the teams announced.

The game in New York is rescheduled for 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 4.

The Tigers, which are first in the American League Central, hold a 4-0 record after beating the Mets 5-0 on Monday. The teams are already scheduled to go head-to-head on Wednesday.

This is the team's first season with Miguel Cabrera, who retired last year after 16 seasons with the Tigers and took a new role within the organization.

Detroit is also gearing up for its home opener at Comerica Park on Friday against the Oakland Athletics.

This year, the downtown stadium will feature a new sensory room open to all ages.

Fans will get to watch their favorite team play on a new videoboard that measures more than 15,600 square feet, making it the second-largest videoboard in MLB.

On Aug. 3, the Tigers will celebrate former manager Jim Leyland's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The team will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1984 World Series championship team on Aug. 31.

Other themed nights include Health Appreciation on April 11 and 12, Pickleball Day on May 15, Margaritaville Night on June 21, Firefighter vs. Law Enforcement Night on July 10, Christmas in July on July 11, and 80s Night on Aug. 30.