Tigers-Mets game postponed due to "inclement weather"; Doubleheader scheduled Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers announced the game against the New York Mets Tuesday is postponed due to "inclement weather."

In a statement, the team says the game is rescheduled for 1:40 p.m. Wednesday as Game One of a split doubleheader. A second game will start at 6:40 p.m.

"All paid tickets from tonight's game are valid for game one of tomorrow's split doubleheader. Tickets from the regularly scheduled 6:40 p.m. game tomorrow are valid for game two. No ticket exchange is necessary," read the statement.

Last month, the game between the Tigers and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of cold temperatures and high winds in the forecast, a day after Detroit's game against San Francisco was scrubbed. A doubleheader was scheduled for the following day.

That announcement came about four hours before the scheduled first pitch, a day after the Tigers waited more than five hours to postpone their game with the Giants following light rain. That game will be made up on July 24.