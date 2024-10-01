Watch CBS News
Tigers hosting watch party for Game 2 of AL Wild Card Series against Astros

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit Tigers fans celebrate Wild Card Series opener win
Detroit Tigers fans celebrate Wild Card Series opener win 02:15

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Tigers will host another watch party on Wednesday for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Houston Astros.

Doors at Comerica Park will open at 1:30 p.m., and the first pitch is scheduled for 2:32 p.m. ET. Tickets are $5 and available online. Members of the 1901 Society will receive complimentary admission to the watch party and children ages 14 and under will be admitted for free if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Fans who arrive early will get a "Tigers in the Wild" t-shirt.

On Tuesday, the Tigers walked away with their first postseason victory in more than a decade, a 3-1 win against the Astros in the playoff debut.

The team got its first postseason win since Game 4 the 2013 AL Championship Series against Boston.

Now the Tigers prepare for Wednesday's game in the best-of-three series in Houston.

