Tigers-Guardians Game 5 start time moved up over weather concerns

Detroit Tigers lose Game of ALDS, return to Cleveland for Game 5

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Tigers fans will need to rearrange their schedule for Saturday.

The start time for Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Tigers and Cleveland Guardians is now at 1:08 p.m., according to Major League Baseball.

The league says the change from the originally scheduled 8:08 p.m. start is due to the potential for severe weather.

Saturday's decisive game will determine who faces the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Tarik Skubal will take the mound on Saturday. He pitched seven shutout innings and had eight strikeouts against the Guardians in Game 2 on Monday.

The Tigers failed to clinch the series on Thursday, falling 5-4 to the Guardians.

If Detroit wins Saturday, it will be the first time since 2013 the team has reached the ALCS. Game 1 of the ALCS is scheduled for Monday in New York.