Tickets for upcoming Metro Detroit shows go on sale this weekend. Here's a list

(CBS DETROIT) - Here's a list of tickets that go on sale this weekend for upcoming shows headed to the Metro Detroit area.

Michiganders will have the opportunity to get tickets to see a variety of entertainers, including Green Day, Tate McRae, DL Hughley and more.

This list of events is for shows at 313 Presents venues, which includes Little Caesars Arena, the Fox Theatre, Comerica Park, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre and Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.

List of tickets going on sale this weekend for Metro Detroit shows

On sale Friday, Nov. 10

Valentine's Soul Jam featuring The New Stylistics, Heatwave, Bloodstone, Enchantment and The Intruders

Event Date: Saturday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

Venue: Fox Theatre

Lauren Daigle "The Kaleidoscope Tour" wsg. Ellie Holcomb

Event Date: Wednesday, May 29, 7 p.m.

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Hootie & The Blowfish Summer Camp with Trucks Tour" wsg. Collective Soul and Edwin McCain

Event Date: Thursday, June 6, 7 p.m.

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

DL Hughley

Event Date: Sunday, July 21, 8 p.m.

Venue: Sound Board

Tate McRae "The Later Tour" wsg. Presley Regier

Event Date: Sunday, July 28, 8 p.m.

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Green Day "The Saviors Tour" wsg. The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas

Event Date: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 5:30 p.m.

Venue: Comerica Park

On sale Saturday, Nov. 11

Midwest Regional of the NCAA ® Division I Men's Basketball Championship

Event Date: Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 31, 3 p.m.

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Tickets going on sale next week

Looking ahead to next week, tickets for several upcoming shows will also go on sale.

Tickets to see Tim Allen at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 3, will go on sale on Monday, Nov. 13. On Tuesday, May 16, tickets to see Luenell wsg Finesse Mitchell will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 16, and tickets to see Kelly Price go on sale Thursday, Nov. 17.

For more information on upcoming shows and purchasing tickets, visit here.