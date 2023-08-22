Tickets for Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village on sale next week

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village returns for the 2023 season in October, and tickets for the event are about to go on sale.

The event will be hosted over 16 days throughout the month, allowing guests to stroll through the village and pick which festive activities they would like to participate in.

Daytime hours will provide for a more family-friendly atmosphere, and later in the evening, the event will transition to a more spooky setting.

There will be harvest markets, costumed characters, ghostly performances, the Hallowe'en Express, a jack-o-lantern path, fall treats and more!

A new addition to the festivities this year includes free horse-drawn carriage rides.

Tickets for members go on sale Aug. 30, and public tickets go on sale Sept. 6.

Those interested in buying tickets can get in the queue starting at 8 a.m. on those days, with tickets going live at 9 a.m.

According to The Henry Ford, tickets sell out quickly every year, so buying tickets as soon as possible is recommended.

Here's the breakdown of regular ticket prices for the event:

General admission (12+): Member $23; Public $27

Senior (62+): Member $20; Public $24.25

Youth (2-11): Member $17.25; Public $20.25

Children (under 2): Free

Visitors can also add on the Hallowe'en Express for $3 per person. The Henry Ford says they recommend that families make the train ride their first stop of the night if they are looking to ride while it is still daytime.

Dining packages will also be available to add to the experience, though dining tickets are limited.