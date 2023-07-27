Watch CBS News
Thunderstorms cause power outage at Grosse Pointe pump station

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Grosse Pointe says severe thunderstorms on Wednesday knocked out power to two main power lines into the GPC pump station. 

According to the city, seven poles are down to one line from Grosse Pointe Court, and the second line is down on Charlevoix Avenue from Lakeland Street to Grosse Pointe Farms. 

In a statement, the city says they have "notified DTE of the critical nature of the pump station being down and they are working at removing trees and debris to assess and repair the lines."

As a precautionary measure, the city is urging residents with basements to remove valuables from their basement floors. 

