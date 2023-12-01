Three suspects charged following St. Clair County drug bust

WALES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) - A St. Clair County house drug bust led to three people getting charged, the St. Clair County Drug Task Force announced on Dec. 1.

The task force was investigating the sales of methamphetamine from the 2600 block of Kilgore Road in Wales Township.

The suspect of the investigation was Nichole Nazario, a resident of the address owned by John Fiks, the task force said.

On Nov. 29 at 1:20 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle driven by Nichole Nazario on I-69.

During the stop, a large quantity of methamphetamine and a throwing knife were found, the press release stated. St. Clair County K-9 Brock helped with the traffic stop.

Nazario was arrested and taken to the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center.

Around 3 p.m. that same day, a search warrant was executed at an address on Kilgore Road in Wales Township where Nazario had been staying.

John Fiks and Theresa Vanerp were located during the search and detained along with multiple other individuals residing in the home and campers on the property, the task force said.

Fiks and Vanerp had methamphetamine and were taken to the St. Clair Clair County Intervention and Detention Center, according to officials.

Upon being searched at the jail, Vanerp had multiple Suboxone strips that were hidden on her, the task force said.

She was charged with smuggling contraband inside a jail.

Summary of items seized:

176.6 grams of methamphetamine

Fentanyl

Suboxone strips

U.S. Currency

Throwing knife

Scale

Packaging material

Narcotic paraphernalia

Nichole Nazario, 38, was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession of Fentanyl

Resisting and Obstructing

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Maintaining a Drug House

John Fiks, 62, was charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Drug House

Theresa Vanerp, 54, was charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Bringing Contraband into a Jail

Maintaining a Drug House

All three suspects were arraigned on Dec. 1 and received $10,000 bonds.