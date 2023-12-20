Watch CBS News
Three charged for St. Clair Shores package thefts

By Gabrielle Dawson

CBS Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three suspects were charged in connection to package theft, the St. Clair Shores Police Department said Wednesday. 

Damon Lyons of Detroit, Jamon Cassity of Hamtramck, and Ashawn Weathers-Tims of Detroit were charged with:

  • One count of mail theft 
  • One count of stolen property - receiving and concealing 

On Dec. 16 the St. Clair Shores Police Department dispatched to a report of larceny from a porch in the 22000 block of 13 Mile. 

In the area, an officer found several empty boxes in the roadway that were determined to be involved with recent thefts, the department said. 

Officers received a description of a possible suspect vehicle and searched the area. 

An officer found the vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop to investigate, according to the department.  

The suspects opened the packages and discarded some of the original shipping containers with the destination information, police said.   

During the investigation, admissions to the larcenies were made and several stolen packages were found, police said. 

Three suspects and one juvenile were arrested, the department said. 

Each suspect was issued a $5,000 personal bond, according to the department. 

December 20, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

