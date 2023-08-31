Three Pontiac teens accused of stealing prescription cough syrup worth $1K from Rite Aid Pharmacy

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 31, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 31, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 31, 2023

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three Pontiac teens have been charged with armed robbery in connection to stealing more than $1,000 worth of prescription cough syrup from a pharmacy earlier this week.

The incident happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Rite Aid Pharmacy at 1186 Baldwin Ave.

Oakland County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a robbery at the pharmacy.

The three teens, ages 14, 15 and 16, are accused of jumping over the pharmacy county and taking several bottles of prescription cough syrup.

During the robbery, the 16-year-old was armed with a handgun. The teens then ran out of the store.

They were located and arrested a short time after the incident. Deputies found a 9mm revolver and the medication in the 16-year-old's backpack.

Authorities say two teens confessed to their involvement, but the third refused to talk to detectives.

Each teen was charged with armed robbery on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

They are being held at the Oakland County Children's Village.