Three men charged after Tahoe stolen from Macomb County dealership

(CBS DETROIT) - Three men have been arrested and charged in an auto theft operation after stealing a vehicle from a Chevrolet dealership in Macomb County, officials said.

The Macomb Auto Theft Squad and the Sheriff's Enforcement Team began investigating on Jan. 12 after deputies were dispatched to the Heidebreicht Chevrolet in Washington Township after receiving a report that a 2024 GMC Tahoe had been stolen.

Then, at 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 29, a gray Chevrolet Blazer was observed at the gas station across from the dealership. The vehicle then entered the lot and drove around the dealership. As it passed the Tahoe, the Tahoe's lights flashed, showing detectives that the suspects in the Blazer had the key to the Tahoe.

After that, the Blazer left the lot and parked a short distance away. A rear passenger wearing a ski mask and all-black clothing got out of the vehicle and started walking toward the dealership.

The suspect got into the Tahoe and tried to start it. He was removed and taken into custody. Officials say he was identified as Damar Walston, 23, of Detroit.

The Blazer fled the area heading south on Van Dyke. The sheriff's office deployed stop sticks, but the Blazer continued traveling south on M-53.

Then, in the area of M-53 and 24 Mile Road, the Blazer pulled over with a flat tire.

Two suspects got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area. Dwayne Williams Jr., 23, of Detroit, was found and taken into custody.

With the help of Shelby police and state police, the third suspect, Deon Brooks, 23, of Detroit, was also found and taken into custody.

All three of the suspects were arraigned on Friday, March 1.

They were each arraigned on the following charges:

Walston was charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit unlawful driving away.

Williams was charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit unlawful driving away and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Brooks was charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit unlawful driving away, fourth-degree fleeing and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

They were each given a $25,000, 10% cash/surety bond. Walston remains at the Macomb County Jail, but Williams and Brooks have posted bond, so they are no longer in custody.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities are working to identify and additional suspects involved in this crime.