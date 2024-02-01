Watch CBS News
Local News

3 hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in Detroit

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 1, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 1, 2024 04:00

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three victims were hospitalized after a shooting and stabbing in Detroit, police said. 

On Jan. 14, around 1:30 a.m., outside of a local bar in the 20500 block of Grand River, one suspect fired shots, hitting an 18-year-old woman and 25-year-old man, police said.  

At the same time, a second suspect stabbed a 29-year-old man, the department said.  

The incident happened after an altercation inside the bar, police said.  

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or visit DetroitRewards.tv.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 3:52 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.