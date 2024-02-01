3 hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three victims were hospitalized after a shooting and stabbing in Detroit, police said.
On Jan. 14, around 1:30 a.m., outside of a local bar in the 20500 block of Grand River, one suspect fired shots, hitting an 18-year-old woman and 25-year-old man, police said.
At the same time, a second suspect stabbed a 29-year-old man, the department said.
The incident happened after an altercation inside the bar, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or visit DetroitRewards.tv.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.