Rollover crash in Lincoln Park kills three, injures two

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lincoln Park Police and the Downriver Mutual Aid Accident Investigation Task Force are investigating a wreck that killed three young people and injured two others.

The speeding car landed on the yard of Jennifer Kruger's home on Cicotte Avenue just east of Porter Thursday night.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the moments before the crash.

One camera shows the headlights of a car barreling through the railroad tracks as another camera picks up the driver losing control, slamming into a tree, and flipping over.

"I heard a couple of booms, I think it was two booms. And then a really loud boom that shook the house," Kruger said

The former EMT ran over with a passerby to check on the victims.

"I went over to the driver's side to see if she was okay. He was hollering at her, I was hollering at her. And she was it wasn't really moving or anything," Kruger said.

Police say the violent impact ejected one of the five people in the car, the others were trapped as Kruger was on the phone with first responders.

According to Lincoln Park officials, an 8-year-old girl and two young men, ages 15 and 18, died in the crash. Two other girls, a 13 and 14-year-old, are in the hospital.

The city said names will not be released.

Although the speed limit on the block where the crash occurred is 25 miles per hour neighbors say drivers go much faster than that.

"People go from that railroad track to that stop sign and they hit 60 to 65 before they hit the stop sign most of the time not even stopping at that stop sign," Kruger said.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led to this tragedy.

"This has just been one of the most awful things I've ever seen," Kruger said.