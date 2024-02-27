Watch CBS News
Three children hospitalized after home explosion in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Authorities investigate Detroit home explosion that injured 3 children
Authorities investigate Detroit home explosion that injured 3 children 01:54

(CBS DETROIT) - Officials are investigating a home explosion on Tuesday that sent three children to the hospital.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, the explosion happened sometime after 3 p.m. in the 18900 block of Barlow Street near Seven Mile Road. 

Fire Chief James Harris said the children were in a home next door and suffered minor injuries. The children range in ages 6 to 13.

Detroit fire chief provides information on home explosion that injured 3 children 02:48

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

DTE Energy says its gas crew is working with authorities to investigate the explosion.

detroit-house-explosion.jpg
detroit-house-explosion-2.jpg

First published on February 27, 2024 / 4:19 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

