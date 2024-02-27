Three children hospitalized after home explosion in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Officials are investigating a home explosion on Tuesday that sent three children to the hospital.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, the explosion happened sometime after 3 p.m. in the 18900 block of Barlow Street near Seven Mile Road.

Fire Chief James Harris said the children were in a home next door and suffered minor injuries. The children range in ages 6 to 13.

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

DTE Energy says its gas crew is working with authorities to investigate the explosion.