Three children hospitalized after home explosion in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Officials are investigating a home explosion on Tuesday that sent three children to the hospital.
According to the Detroit Fire Department, the explosion happened sometime after 3 p.m. in the 18900 block of Barlow Street near Seven Mile Road.
Fire Chief James Harris said the children were in a home next door and suffered minor injuries. The children range in ages 6 to 13.
The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.
DTE Energy says its gas crew is working with authorities to investigate the explosion.
