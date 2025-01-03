Three charged in Northfield Township double homicide; female suspect goes on rant during arraignment

(CBS DETROIT) - Three people accused of killing two people and abducting two children on New Year's Day in Northfield Township have been charged.

Shuvonne Vinson, 42, Gregory Callhan, 37, and Keith Finley, 60, all from Detroit, were charged with two counts of open murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of first-degree home invasion, two counts of kidnapping, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree home invasion, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, one count of receiving and concealing stolen property, and one count of felony firearm.

Vinson is also charged with four points of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and one count of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. Additionally, Finley is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.

Vinson and Callhan were arraigned on Friday and were denied bond. Finley refused to be arraigned on Friday and was rescheduled to appear on Saturday.

During her virtual arraignment on Friday, Vinson shouted profanity before eventually leaving her cell.

"Them m***********'s deserved to die for f****** with my kids. F*** them all b****. Get me up out of here. I'm done, bro. Like I said, f*** them all. They ain't f****** with my baby. I'm not the m*********** that needs to be in jail," Vinson said, in part, during the arraignment.

Prosecutors allege that on Jan. 1, 2025, the three suspects drove to a home in the 2000 block of Nollar Bend Road in Northfield Township and shot three people before taking the two children, ages 4 and 9. Two of the victims, 48-year-old Jennifer Lyn Bernhard and 74-year-old Stevie Ray Smith, were pronounced dead at the house. The third victim, Jeffrey Alan Bernhard, is expected to survive.

Northfield Township police worked with Ann Arbor police, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police to recover the children, who they said are safe and healthy. Police say the suspects drove the children to Ypsilanti Township before investigators tracked them down and arrested them.

"This is a tragic incident for any community to have to deal with and we could not have managed this incident without the assistance of our local law enforcement agency partners to include the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department, Ann Arbor Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office," said Northfield Township police Chief Martin Smith in a statement.

Police did not release or confirm any details on the motive behind the shooting or the relationship between the suspects and victims.