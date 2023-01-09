Three arrested after MSP respond to 40-car drag racing scene in Highland Park

(CBS DETROIT) - Three people have been arrested after Michigan State Police responded to a report of 40 vehicles drag racing, which led to a high-speed chase onto I-94.

Here is some of the video from Trooper 2 of the suspects fleeing police and of the arrest of the suspects. pic.twitter.com/ZlFKljTKm4 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) January 9, 2023

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Troopers arrived at the scene and discovered a group of Chargers speeding southbound on Woodward Avenue near Davison Freeway in Highland Park.

A traffic stop was initiated on one of the Chargers, but the driver fled.

The driver continued at a high-speed, running several red lights and turning off the lights on the vehicle.

Trooper 2 followed the Charger as it drove through Detroit and onto westbound I-94 towards Washtenaw County.

According to MSP, they coordinated with troopers in Brighton, who successfully deployed stop sticks. The Charger then stopped on the right shoulder of I-94 near Michigan.

Three individuals fled from the vehicle on foot and were taken into custody without incident.

Police say the three individuals were from Jackson. They were lodged at the Detroit Detention Center, pending the prosecutor's review.

In addition to this, police found the vehicle's license plate inside the car.