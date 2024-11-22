Classes cancel at Southfield school after alleged threat

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — An anonymous tip about a threat prompted the Southfield Public School District to cancel classes at one of its schools on Friday.

Lathrup Police Lt. Michael Zang says late Thursday night, a 12-year-old boy who attends University K-12 Academy was participating in a group chat with classmates when he texted a picture of a handgun and threatened them.

CBS Detroit

"He made very direct threats that he was going to come to the school and shoot the participants in this text message thread," said Zang.

Police immediately found out who the student was and searched his home for any weapons but ultimately found the threat to be non-credible.

"The text message was sent as the student said in a joking manner. He didn't mean any threat by it. The image he sent of the firearm was a Google image," Zang said.

The threat is one of many across Metro Detroit this week. On Thursday, lockdowns took place at various schools in multiple districts across Macomb County for reports of an active shooter, which police also deemed not true.

In a letter to parents Thursday night, the Southfield Public School District says joke or not, the threat at University K-12 Academy is serious.

Southfield Public Schools

Authorities are committed to the safety of all students and staff, and appropriate measures will be taken by both the district and the police.

"We try to press upon these kids that saying these things it's not a joking matter. We dig deep on these because you don't want to miss something and something catastrophic happen," said Zang.

The 12-year-old student has been suspended from the University K-12 Academy, and it's unclear if he will face any charges.

The Southfield Public School District sent CBS News Detroit the following statement:

"In today's educational environment, ensuring the safety of our children is paramount. Recognizing the importance of addressing potential threats, Southfield Public Schools (SPS) has adopted a cautious approach to protecting students and staff. Through initiatives like OK2Say, we have worked to educate and empower our school community, encouraging families and students to speak up when they see or hear something concerning." "Recently, Southfield Public Schools hosted a Safety Forum featuring the Southfield Police Department's Chief Elvin Barren. The forum emphasized the critical need for awareness and action in identifying threats. Last night's situation involving University K-12 Academy serves as a renewed "call to action" for our students, parents, staff, and school community, reassuring everyone that it is always OK2Say. Together, we at Southfield Public Schools are fostering a culture of safety and vigilance for the well-being of all."