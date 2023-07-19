Threat at Ford plant in Missouri deemed not credible

(CBS DETROIT) - A possible threat investigated at the Ford Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, Tuesday has been deemed not credible, authorities said.

At about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, Ford's safety and risk management team received a call from a man who said he was armed with explosives, a rifle and a handgun. He told Ford's team he was barricaded in the bathroom on the second floor in the paint area of the facility.

After receiving the call, Ford stopped production and evacuated the plant. They also canceled production for the night and closed the road in front of the plant.

The caller said he was an employee, but the name he gave didn't belong to an actual employee of the paint area. He then named his supervisor, which was the correct name.

The Special Tactics and Response Team with the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded and searched the plant. Authorities did not find anyone inside the plant and deemed the threat as not credible.

The investigation is ongoing.