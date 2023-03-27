"Threads for Success" gives students post-graduation resources

(CBS DETROIT) - The annual "Threads for Success" event returned to Detroit this weekend.

The event provides mentorship, training and the tools needed for life post-high school.

"Dress for success is the way to go," says Waterford Mott High School senior Christopher Linwood.

Outfitting young men like Linwood is just one of the resources provided to students preparing to graduate high school throughout Detroit and the metro areas.

"We're here celebrating the opportunity for the community to come together to show and wrap our arms around our students," says Brandon Jackson, partner for Threads for Success.

He says around 100 young professionals attended this year to not only get a suit on their back, but learn interviewing skills, network and help educate them on their next steps of life.

"We are blessed with a unique opportunity to learn these different skills that will help us later on in life," says Azekel Hartley, a Grosse Pointe High School senior.

Hartley and Linwood were two high school seniors in attendance who received the free suits, shirts and ties and the opportunities that come with the Threads for Success event.

As Linwood prepares to graduate this spring, he says he wants to go to an HBCU for business and marketing. He hopes the skills learned here, as well as the suit, will help him succeed during the next level of his education.

"Being able to have a place where you can do two, or multiple interviews and just practice and say this is who I am and them not judge you and help you, is beautiful," Linwood says.