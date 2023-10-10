Thousands stand in solidarity with Israel at Michigan's Congregation Shaarey Zedek

Thousands stand in solidarity with Israel at Michigan's Congregation Shaarey Zedek

Thousands stand in solidarity with Israel at Michigan's Congregation Shaarey Zedek

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In a display of solidarity with Israel, thousands of people gathered at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield Monday night.

The event was hosted by the Jewish Federation of Detroit. Their CEO, Steven Ingber, said the first step in helping is calling out hate.

"This is about hate," Ingber said. "This isn't two countries fighting over some land or fighting over natural resources. This is simply an act of terrorism."

The group sang and prayed and shared heart-wrenching testimonies from those on the ground in Israel and those in Michigan who had lost loved ones.

Sen. Gary Peters and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attended.

"We here in Michigan condemn this violent act of terrorism," said Whitmer. "We stand with Israel, and Israel has a right to defend itself."

Ingber said the Jewish Federation of Detroit is currently mobilizing supplies to those in need and is collecting donations. However, the needs are very great. Ingber said the injured need care, the displaced need housing, and there are countless families who will never be whole again.

"The events of Oct. 7 will be with us for years to come."