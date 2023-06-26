Thousands expected to attend 65th annual Ford Fireworks in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Despite the weather, people are already waiting to see the 65th annual Ford Fireworks in Detroit.

Detroit police are expecting 15-20,000 people to pack Hart Plaza and the riverfront for the show. Police are recommending that people arrive early to go through security and remind visitors that weapons are not allowed into the perimeter.

The Lodge at Jefferson will close at 6 p.m. Traffic on southbound I-375 is not permitted to exit toward Jefferson.

Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult after 8 p.m.

"We want families to be able to come down and enjoy a great evening of fireworks and all the other things that come with it. We just ask that if you come down, come with a sense of enjoyment. Let's not come down here to cause issues or concerns that would have us work in a different capacity," said Detroit Police Department Commander Melissa Gardner.

Drivers began lining up as early as 5 a.m. Monday to be among the first to grab a spot to watch the fireworks at Belle Isle.

Cars are not permitted on Belle Isle once it reaches capacity. To receive updates on when the island is full, text GEM to 80888.