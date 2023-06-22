2023 Ford Fireworks in Detroit: Here's what to know about parking, closures and more

(CBS DETROIT) - Hundreds of visitors will line up along the Detroit River to watch the fireworks on Monday, June 26, and the city of Detroit has released information about closures, parking, transportation, the curfew and more.

Here's everything you need to know about watching the 2023 Ford Fireworks in Detroit.

Viewing Areas for 2023 Ford Fireworks

The firework show will start at about 10 p.m., and according to the city, the following locations are the best areas to watch the fireworks:

Hart Plaza

Belle Isle (viewing from the MacArthur Bridge will not be permitted)

Spirit Plaza

The following locations will be closed during the event:

RiverWalk in its entirety including Milliken State Park/Harbor

AB Ford Park, 100 Lenox

Gabriel Richard Park, 7130 E. Jefferson

Mariner Park, 14700 Riverside Blvd.

Lakewood East, 14578 Riverfront Blvd.

Erma Henderson Park, 8800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Owens Park, 8430 E. Jefferson Ave.

Stockton Park, 9250 Dwight

Maheras-Gentry Park, 12550 Avondale

Elliott Park, 110 Mt. Elliott

Riverside Park

Hart Plaza Information for the 2023 Ford Fireworks

Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza will be open to the public, but officials say pedestrians will not be allowed to set up any items or gather before 2 p.m. on the 26th.

Both will be open until they reach capacity and no one will be allowed to reenter if they leave the area. People entering will go through a security screening and all coolers and backpacks will be searched.

The following items will not be allowed:

No tents, alcohol, drones, pets, or contraband (weapons, knives, etc.) will be allowed.

Flames or fires are prohibited, and cooking is prohibited.

Fireworks are not allowed.

Reserving an area in excess of the number of people currently in the group is prohibited.

Belle Isle Information for the 2023 Ford Fireworks

On June 26, Belle Isle will be closed until 2 p.m. Starting at 2 p.m., the island will open to vehicles until it has reached capacity. The island will then open at 5 a.m. the following day for pedestrians and bikes.

Officials at Belle Isle are reminding visitors of the following:

Alcohol consumption is prohibited on the island.

No tents and canopies allowed.

From 2 - 4 p.m., all vehicles will be directed to the paddock area (except those with valid ADA placards)

RV parking will be on the paddock area near the Casino.

Consumer fireworks are prohibited on the island.

Parking for the 2023 Ford Fireworks

City officials say the Municipal Parking Department will not be enforcing parking meters after 5 p.m. on June 26, but parking violators will be ticketed, and could even be towed.

Here are the violations motorists will be ticketed for:

Improper parking (vehicles within 20 feet from crosswalk; within 15 feet from an intersection; within 30 feet of a stop sign or traffic control device; and within 15 feet of a fire hydrant)

Parking in front of fire hydrants and bus stops or blocking driveways and alleys.

Parking in designated zones, such as handicap zones (without proper credentials), fire lanes, no parking zones or no standing zones

If someones vehicle is towed, they should talk to a Detroit officer to determine where the vehicle is at.

Road closures for the 2023 Ford Fireworks

The following road closures and traffic changes will start at 6 p.m. on June 26:

No northbound or southbound traffic will be allowed on Woodward Avenue beginning at Park and Witherell. Motorists may cross Woodward at John R/Clifford, Grand River, and State/Gratiot.

All streets south of Fort and west of Woodward will be closed.

All streets south of Congress and east of Woodward will be closed.

Beginning at 6 p.m., freeways will begin to close.

It is important to be aware that the Detroit Police Department can request freeway closures to happen earlier or later based on traffic.

Curfew for the 2023 Ford Fireworks

A curfew for minors 18 and under will be in place from 8 p.m. on June 26 until 6 a.m. on June 27 for "the area bounded by the Detroit River, Rosa Parks Blvd., Lodge Freeway, Fisher Freeway, the extension of Fisher Freeway east to include Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street and Chene Park," according to the city.

Minors are welcome to attend the event but must be with an adult 21 years of age or older to be within the curfew boundaries. Officials say minors will still be allowed to travel from work, school, church and other organized activities as normal.

Those who violate the curfew will be taken to the Butzel Family Center, located at 7737 Kercheval and be held until they are picked up by a parent or guardian.

How to locate lost children during the 2023 Ford Fireworks

Parents will be able to find lost children at the following locations:

Huntington Place (formerly TCF Center/Cobo Center), off Atwater Dr. in the atrium

Detroit Police Department 3rd Precinct, 2875 W. Grand Blvd. (313) 596-5300

Detroit Police Department 4th Precinct, 4700 W. Fort Street (313) 596-5400

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval, (313) 628-2100

Transportation information for the 2023 Ford Fireworks

City officials are reminding Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus riders that from 5 to 11 p.m. on June 26, the following east side bus routes will end at the Bricktown People Mover Station:

Van Dyke/Lafayette (#5)

Gratiot (#6)

Jefferson (#9)

Russell (#40)

Chene (#52)

Cadillac/Harper (#67).

"Bus passengers may take the People Mover at the Bricktown Station to get to the Rosa Parks Transit Center exiting at the Times Square/Grand River People Mover Station," according to city officials. "Passengers at the Rosa Parks Transit Center traveling east should board the People Mover at the Times Square/Grand River Station and exit at the Bricktown Station to board eastbound coaches staged on Beaubien near the station. Woodward (#4) will lay over at the Rosa Parks Transit Center."

DDOT employees wearing yellow vests will provide passengers with free People Mover tokens so they can get to the Rosa

Parks Transit Center.

In addition, the People Mover will go from 7 a.m. to midnight on June 26. It costs 75 cents for all passengers and is free for kids 5 and under.

It will bypass the Huntington Place, Millender Center and Renaissance Center stops starting at 2 p.m. on June 26. They will reopen as normal stops on June 27.

The following People Mover stations will be open until midnight on June 26: