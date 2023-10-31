This day in history: Harry Houdini dies in Detroit on Halloween

(CBS DETROIT) - On Oct. 31, 1926, Harry Houdini, who is considered to be one of the greatest magicians of all time, died in Detroit.

Harry Houdini spends his final days in Detroit

Houdini was in Detroit for a performance at the Garrick Theater on Oct. 24, just days before his death.

During the performance, Houdini started to show signs of pain, and after the first act, the curtain fell, and he collapsed, according to Michiganology.org.

Even though he had a 104-degree temperature, he returned to the stage and finished the show.

At the end of the show, Houdini collapsed again.

He was taken to Grace Hospital, which was located at Willis and John R. streets for nearly 100 years, before the building was deemed outdated and was demolished, according to HistoricDetroit.org.

At the hospital, doctors discovered Houdini had appendicitis and peritonitis, which is inflammation of the abdominal wall. His appendix was removed, but the poison from the ruptured appendix was already in his bloodstream.

He died at Grace Hospital on Oct. 31, 1926, 97 years ago today.

Did Harry Houdini die from getting punched?

While Houdini's cause of death was a ruptured appendix, historians and doctors believe the appendicitis may have been caused by a punch he sustained a little over a week before his death.

On Oct. 22, 1926, while Houdini was in Montreal to perform shows, a McGill University student approached him and challenged him on his ability to sustain punches to the stomach.

Houdini accepted, but the student punched him before he could tighten his muscles.

After the punch, Houdini performed four shows in Montreal before heading to Detroit, where he performed one last show before his death.