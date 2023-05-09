This day in history: Detroit Pistons coaching legend Chuck Daly dies in 2009
(CBS DETROIT) - Fourteen years ago today, Hall of Fame coach Chuck Daly died at the age of 78, according to ESPN.
Daly joined the Detroit Pistons in 1983 and coached the team to back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990.
The team at this time had a defense-oriented, tough, physical style of play, earning them the nickname "The Bad Boys." Players on the team at this time included Bill Laimbeer, Isiah Thomas, Rick Mahorn, Joe Dumars, John Salley and Dennis Rodman.
In 1992, Daly was named the head coach of the U.S. "Dream Team," which won the gold medal during the Olympic games in Barcelona that summer.
This was the first time active NBA players were featured on the Olympic team, and the team included Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, and other notable players.
He spent nine seasons with the Detroit Pistons and left the team in 1992 to coach the New Jersey Nets for two seasons before he retired.
In 1997, he returned to coaching and spent two seasons with the Orlando Magic before retiring.
Daly was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame twice, once in 1994 and again in 2010, for his role in coaching the "Dream Team."
He died from pancreatic cancer after he announced he had been diagnosed two months earlier.
