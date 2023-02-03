This day in history: Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper die in 1959 plane crash

(CBS DETROIT) - On Feb. 3, 1959, stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson died in an Iowa plane crash on what was supposed to be a plane ride to their next stop on tour.

Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly and The Big Bopper (J.P. Richardson) Getty Images

The three performers were on the Winter Dance Party Tour at the time of the incident, according to the History Channel.

There were mechanical issues with the tour bus, and Buddy Holly chartered a Beechcraft Bonanza plane for his band to fly to and from different cities on the tour.

On this day, Richardson had convinced band member Waylon Jennings to give up his seat, and Ritchie Valens secured a seat on the plane by winnings a coin toss.

CLEAR LAKE IA - FEBRUARY 3: The wreckage of the plane crash that killed rock stars Buddy Holly (Charles Hardin Holley), Ritchie Valens (Richard Steven Valenzuela), and The Big Bopper (Jiles Perry Richardson, Jr.) On February 3, 1959 outside of Clearlake, Iowa. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Michael Ochs Archives

The plane crashed in Mason City, Iowa, only a few minutes after taking off. The rock stars were headed to Moorhead, Minnesota.

According to historians, investigators say the plane crashed due to bad weather and pilot error.

Holly was only 22 when he died, and he and his band had just achieved a No. 1 hit with the song "That'll Be the Day."