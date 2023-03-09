This day in history: Barbie doll makes her debut in 1959

(CBS DETROIT) - On March 9, 1959, the Barbie doll debuted for the first time.

The first doll was displayed at the American Toy Fair in New York City.

The 11-inch doll was the first mass-produced toy doll in the country with adult features, according to the History Channel.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 11: A 1962 Barbie's Dreamhouse is displayed during the Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition media and VIP event at The Shops at Crystals on November 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition) Gabe Ginsberg

Ruth Handler came up with the idea for Barbie dolls after seeing her daughter ignore her baby dolls and play with paper dolls of adult women. Handler co-founded Mattel Inc., the toy manufacturer, with her husband in 1945.

Initially, Barbie was modeled on a doll named Lilli, based on a German comic strip character, and was marketed as a gag gift towards adult men, which later became popular among children.

Handler bought the rights to Lilli, made her own version and named it Barbie, after her daughter Barbara.

According to the History Channel, in 1955, the doll was sponsored by the "Mickey Mouse Club" television show and became the first toy marketed towards kids through commercials.

A Barbie retail display inside Toys R Us, Times Square. A Barbie retail display inside Toys R Us, Times Square. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)/A Barbie retail display inside Toys R Us, Times Square. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Barbie doll generated huge sales and was met with both positive and negative reactions.

Many saw the Barbie doll as changing the narrative surrounding the gender role narrative at the time, as she had a series of jobs, including doctor, pilot and Olympic athlete, to name a few.

On the negative side of reactions, some saw Barbie, with her Dreamhouse and many outfits, as promoting a materialistic lifestyle to young children.

Barbie doll prototypes are displayed at a workshop in the Mattel design center as the iconic doll turns 60, in El Segundo, on December 7, 2018. - She is turning 60 this year and still doesn't have a single wrinkle. Blonde or brunette, slender or curvy, black or white, princess or president, Barbie is a forever favorite for young girls, even if she has caused controversy over the years. The iconic doll has evolved to keep up with the times -- check out her Twitter feed. And despite fierce competition in the toy industry, 58 million Barbies are sold each year in more than 150 countries. MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

In addition, many people had many issues with Barbie's appearance. If she were a real person, her measurements would be unrealistic, and people claimed it could create a negative body image for young girls.

Regardless of people's thoughts on Barbie, merchandise related to the doll surpassed 1 billion dollars annually by 1993.